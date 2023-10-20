Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,949,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,387,000 after buying an additional 154,945 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,238,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543,146 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ED. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.5 %

ED stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.08. 320,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,150. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.57 and its 200-day moving average is $92.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

