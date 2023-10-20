Contrasting ATI (NYSE:ATI) & ESAB (NYSE:ESAB)

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) and ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ATI and ESAB’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATI $3.84 billion 1.22 $130.90 million $1.95 18.69 ESAB $2.59 billion 1.52 $223.75 million $3.45 18.91

ESAB has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ATI. ATI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ESAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATI 6.88% 26.99% 7.14% ESAB 7.83% 18.25% 6.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares ATI and ESAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

91.6% of ESAB shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of ATI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of ESAB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ATI has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESAB has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ATI and ESAB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATI 0 0 6 0 3.00 ESAB 0 4 4 0 2.50

ATI presently has a consensus target price of $49.17, indicating a potential upside of 34.89%. ESAB has a consensus target price of $79.88, indicating a potential upside of 22.45%. Given ATI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ATI is more favorable than ESAB.

Summary

ESAB beats ATI on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATI

ATI Inc. manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts. The segment serves aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets. The AA&S segment produces zirconium and related alloys, including hafnium and niobium, nickel-based alloys, titanium and titanium-based alloys, and specialty alloys in a variety of forms, such as plate, sheet, and precision rolled strip products. It also provides hot-rolling conversion services, including carbon steel products. This segment offers its solutions to the energy, aerospace and defense, automotive, and electronics markets. The company was formerly known as Allegheny Technologies Incorporated. ATI Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips. The company's equipment ranges from portable welding machines to large customized automated cutting and welding systems. It also offers a range of software and digital solutions to help its customers increase their productivity, remotely monitor their welding operations, and digitize their documentation. The company sells its products under the ESAB brand to various end markets, such as general industry, infrastructure, renewable energy, medical and life sciences, transportation, construction, and energy. It offers its products through independent distributors and direct salespeople. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. ESAB Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

