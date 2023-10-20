Contrasting Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) & ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVF)

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) and ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of Axcelis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of ASMPT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Axcelis Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Axcelis Technologies and ASMPT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcelis Technologies 20.19% 30.29% 20.05% ASMPT N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcelis Technologies $920.00 million 5.21 $183.08 million $6.21 23.50 ASMPT N/A N/A N/A $2.23 4.54

This table compares Axcelis Technologies and ASMPT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Axcelis Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than ASMPT. ASMPT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axcelis Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Axcelis Technologies and ASMPT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcelis Technologies 0 2 6 0 2.75 ASMPT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $187.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.50%. Given Axcelis Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Axcelis Technologies is more favorable than ASMPT.

Summary

Axcelis Technologies beats ASMPT on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services, and customer training. It sells its equipment and services to semiconductor chip manufacturers through its direct sales force. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, and laser grooving and dicing. The Surface Mount Technology Solutions segment provides assembly line solutions; DEK printing systems; SIPLACE placement systems; and ASM smart factory tools and services. It also offers agency, logistics, marketing, and property investment services; develops, produces, markets, and sells execution systems software solutions; and trades in semiconductor and surface mount technology equipment. ASMPT Limited was formerly known as ASM Pacific Technology Limited and changed its name to ASMPT Limited in June 2022. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Singapore.

