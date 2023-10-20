Contrasting Code Rebel (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ) and Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Code Rebel (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ – Get Free Report) and Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Code Rebel has a beta of -44.24, indicating that its stock price is 4,524% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roblox has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Roblox shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Roblox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Code Rebel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Roblox $2.23 billion 8.07 -$924.37 million ($1.88) -16.85

This table compares Code Rebel and Roblox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Code Rebel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Roblox.

Profitability

This table compares Code Rebel and Roblox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Code Rebel N/A N/A N/A Roblox -46.81% -399.93% -21.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Code Rebel and Roblox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Code Rebel 0 0 0 0 N/A Roblox 3 5 13 0 2.48

Roblox has a consensus target price of $38.05, suggesting a potential upside of 20.10%. Given Roblox’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Roblox is more favorable than Code Rebel.

Summary

Roblox beats Code Rebel on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Code Rebel

Code Rebel Corporation operates as a software and information technology (IT) services company. It operates in two segments, Software and IT Services. The Software segment develops, markets, and licenses interactive remote application terminal services solution (iRAPP). The iRAPP allows personal computers users to use applications on a single Mac remote desktop simultaneously via the iRAPP client or any standard compliant remote desktop protocol client. This segment offers iRAPP client-side products for Mac OS X and Windows applications; iRAPP terminal server products, including iRAPP-single-user remote desktop and iRAPP-TS multiple-user terminal server for Mac OS X applications; and iRAPP access products, such as iRAPP Load Balancer and iRAPP Gateway. The IT Services segment provides Independent Software Vendor relationships (ISVs)/channel partner platforms, which provide project management, application, and technical consulting, as well as database administration for implementing projects and managed-services engagements; and professional services consulting that implements, upgrades, and maintains software packages those ISVs offer to their clients. Code Rebel Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Kahului, Hawaii. On May 18, 2016, Code Rebel Corporation filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Roblox Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

