Contrasting Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) & Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT)

Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT) and Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Safety Shot and Colgate-Palmolive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Shot -210.13% -211.48% -117.20% Colgate-Palmolive 8.02% 386.76% 15.60%

Volatility & Risk

Safety Shot has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colgate-Palmolive has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

15.6% of Safety Shot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Safety Shot shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Safety Shot and Colgate-Palmolive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Shot $6.20 million 5.98 -$15.22 million ($0.55) -2.45 Colgate-Palmolive $17.97 billion 3.37 $1.79 billion $1.80 40.66

Colgate-Palmolive has higher revenue and earnings than Safety Shot. Safety Shot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colgate-Palmolive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Safety Shot and Colgate-Palmolive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Shot 0 0 0 0 N/A Colgate-Palmolive 0 5 7 0 2.58

Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus price target of $82.23, suggesting a potential upside of 12.34%. Given Colgate-Palmolive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Colgate-Palmolive is more favorable than Safety Shot.

Summary

Colgate-Palmolive beats Safety Shot on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safety Shot

Safety Shot, Inc., a wellness and functional beverage company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as Jupiter Wellness, Inc. and changed its name to Safety Shot, Inc. in September 2023. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items. This segment markets and sells its products under various brands, which include Colgate, Darlie, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, Irish Spring, Palmolive, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Lady Speed Stick, Speed Stick, EltaMD, Filorga, PCA SKIN, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Murphy, Suavitel, Soupline, and Cuddly to a range of traditional and eCommerce retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. It also includes pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals. The Pet Nutrition segment offers pet nutrition products for everyday nutritional needs under the Hill's Science Diet brand; and a range of therapeutic products to manage disease conditions in dogs and cats under the Hill's Prescription Diet brand. This segment markets and sells its products through pet supply retailers, veterinarians, and eCommerce retailers. Colgate-Palmolive Company was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

