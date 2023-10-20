Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.54 and last traded at C$2.53. Approximately 133,634 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 902,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities lowered Converge Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Up 11.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.15. The company has a market cap of C$532.79 million, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.82.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.03. Converge Technology Solutions had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of C$665.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$647.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.5795207 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Converge Technology Solutions

In related news, Senior Officer Avjit Kamboj purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$35,560.00. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

