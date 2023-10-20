Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,175 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROCK. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $77.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.28 and its 200-day moving average is $61.53.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

