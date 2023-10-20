Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,175 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROCK. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $77.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.28 and its 200-day moving average is $61.53.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Gibraltar Industries Profile
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.
