Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $354,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,153.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $4,347,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,936,899.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,127,925 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.49.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.80%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

