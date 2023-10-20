Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 1,574 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 122.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 55.7% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 273.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total transaction of $185,537.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total transaction of $185,537.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,480.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,208 shares of company stock worth $27,269,432 in the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.6 %

ANET stock opened at $190.24 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.39 and a 1-year high of $198.70. The stock has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.58 and its 200 day moving average is $169.05.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.40.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

