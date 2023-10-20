Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 1,695 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total value of $1,631,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,918 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $374.98 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $258.89 and a 12 month high of $428.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $399.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.00%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

