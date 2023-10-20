Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 7,251 OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OneMain by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,256,000 after buying an additional 51,537 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,860,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,725,000 after purchasing an additional 711,440 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in OneMain by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OneMain by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,464,000 after purchasing an additional 43,301 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,553,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,853,000 after buying an additional 236,724 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OMF opened at $37.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $48.64.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.23). OneMain had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 75.05%.

OMF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

