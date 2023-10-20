Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HST. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.46.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $15.75 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Articles

