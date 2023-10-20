Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $365,000 Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,836 shares of company stock worth $2,014,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Argus lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVY

Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $176.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.62 and its 200 day moving average is $176.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $158.93 and a 52 week high of $195.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.69%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Stories

