Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,911 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WYNN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,658.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $88.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -551.38 and a beta of 2.04. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -625.00%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.