Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $587.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $428.78 and a 52 week high of $771.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $621.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $665.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 77.89% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $759.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

