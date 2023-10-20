Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,658 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $186.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.93 and its 200 day moving average is $192.99. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $137.51 and a 1 year high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.41%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXPI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.92.

In related news, insider Julie Southern bought 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,798 shares of company stock worth $7,731,819. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

