Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,472 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in KB Home by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $29.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $2,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,376,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $229,393.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,889,699.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $2,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,376,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,624 in the last 90 days. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KB Home Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:KBH opened at $42.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68. KB Home has a 1 year low of $25.95 and a 1 year high of $55.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.61.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37. KB Home had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 10.44%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

