Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 734 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 79.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 918,114 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 540.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 257,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,647,000 after purchasing an additional 217,214 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $78,916,000. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,280,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $417.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $426.52 and its 200-day moving average is $419.11. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $303.58 and a 52 week high of $462.97. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

