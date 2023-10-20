Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,568,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Blackstone by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $94.22 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $116.78. The company has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.05.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock valued at $199,054,287. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.68.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

