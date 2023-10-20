Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 591 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 17.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 31,416 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $437,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 27.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

CTRA opened at $29.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.30. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 40.12%. Analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Coterra Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.