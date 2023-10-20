Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 69 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $411.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.37. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $271.05 and a 52 week high of $492.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

