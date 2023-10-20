Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 76 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 284.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,040,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $95,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 25.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,376,326,000 after buying an additional 1,447,117 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CDW by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after buying an additional 1,383,869 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CDW by 789.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 861,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,907,000 after buying an additional 764,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CDW by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,102,000 after acquiring an additional 717,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $202.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $157.35 and a 12-month high of $215.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.01.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.03%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDW. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.30.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

