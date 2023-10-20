Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Corning by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at $35,174,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GLW traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,815. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average of $32.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $37.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 153.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

