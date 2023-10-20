Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Raised to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

CTVA has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.35.

CTVA opened at $50.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. Corteva has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Corteva by 93,588.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,438,000 after acquiring an additional 322,612,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Corteva by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,895,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,916,000 after acquiring an additional 261,656 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Corteva by 38.1% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Corteva by 52.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

