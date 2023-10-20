Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.02 on November 17th

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share by the retailer on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd.

Costco Wholesale has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Costco Wholesale has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Costco Wholesale to earn $17.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $565.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $556.47 and a 200 day moving average of $532.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $250.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $577.30.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $4,033,723. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,317,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

