Courier Capital LLC Has $232,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 82.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 964.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $257.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.41 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $381.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

