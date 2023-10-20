Courier Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 513 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $401.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $401.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.09 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $178.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.34.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

