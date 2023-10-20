Courier Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,289 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,184 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,907 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after acquiring an additional 554,807 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14,557.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 472,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 469,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 866,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,981,000 after buying an additional 253,880 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.0 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $175.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.65. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $189.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 2,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.41, for a total value of $501,070.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,027.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total value of $2,392,899.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,280.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 2,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.41, for a total transaction of $501,070.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,027.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,035 shares of company stock worth $34,423,247 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

