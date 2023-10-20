Court Place Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Court Place Advisors LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after acquiring an additional 822,904,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,127,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,070,214,000 after buying an additional 1,985,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,530,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,008 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,785,581,000 after buying an additional 1,337,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,387,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,581,839,000 after acquiring an additional 530,478 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 22,583,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,755,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $113.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

