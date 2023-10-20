Court Place Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Court Place Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 2.3% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,390,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,095,436. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.83. The stock has a market cap of $215.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

