Court Place Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Court Place Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Trinity Industries worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,159,000 after purchasing an additional 849,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $21,951,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $7,828,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Trinity Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,536,000 after purchasing an additional 226,784 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 1,354.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 130,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 121,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

Shares of TRN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.71. 59,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.41. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.88.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 110.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trinity Industries news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $294,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,556,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

