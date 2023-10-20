Court Place Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

HDV stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.35. 78,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.10. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $94.82 and a 1 year high of $109.01.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

