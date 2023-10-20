Court Place Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Court Place Advisors LLC cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Aflac makes up approximately 1.0% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 85.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,289,435 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AFL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

Aflac Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of AFL stock traded down $2.55 on Friday, reaching $77.00. 601,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.18 and a 1-year high of $82.03.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.46%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

