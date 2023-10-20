Court Place Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Court Place Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,833,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,354,000 after buying an additional 6,812,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,084,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,210,672,000 after acquiring an additional 136,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after acquiring an additional 302,429 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of ETN stock traded down $7.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.84. 1,071,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,548. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $134.81 and a 12-month high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

