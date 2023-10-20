Court Place Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Court Place Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $793,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,804,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,597,964. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.54.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

