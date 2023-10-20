Court Place Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Court Place Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 750.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

NVS traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $75.49 and a twelve month high of $105.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

