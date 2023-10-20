Court Place Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Court Place Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,351,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,998,000 after acquiring an additional 84,223 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arcosa by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,753,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,768,000 after purchasing an additional 169,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,331,000 after purchasing an additional 41,957 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 7.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,410,000 after buying an additional 79,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Arcosa from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Arcosa Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ACA traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.03. 55,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,452. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $79.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.42.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $584.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.68 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arcosa news, CEO Antonio Carrillo sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $643,202.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,972 shares in the company, valued at $26,727,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

