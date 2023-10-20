Court Place Advisors LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Court Place Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,202,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,556,095,000 after purchasing an additional 414,934 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.70. 589,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,187. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $150.54 and a one year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.