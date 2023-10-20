Court Place Advisors LLC Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Court Place Advisors LLC cut its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $96,014,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 17.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,297,000 after buying an additional 15,696 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,659.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.29.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded down $3.29 on Friday, hitting $188.03. The stock had a trading volume of 334,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,738. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.19. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $139.60 and a one year high of $211.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

