Court Place Advisors LLC Has $427,000 Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Court Place Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Radian Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 34,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 854.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 86,048 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, Director Gregory Serio sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $101,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RDN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $28.26.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Radian Group had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Radian Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.10.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

