Court Place Advisors LLC Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Court Place Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,216,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355,469 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,173,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 228.9% in the first quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,030,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,927 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,838,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.45. 1,587,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,156,977. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day moving average of $61.64. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.73. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on OXY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.