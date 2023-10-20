Court Place Advisors LLC Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Ross Stores makes up 2.0% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROST. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,825. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.34. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $122.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,146,520.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,948 shares of company stock worth $10,643,727 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

