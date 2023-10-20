Court Place Advisors LLC Has $562,000 Stake in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

Court Place Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of OmniAb worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,021,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the 1st quarter valued at $13,908,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter worth about $11,776,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in OmniAb during the second quarter valued at about $15,959,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in OmniAb during the first quarter worth about $10,378,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OmniAb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,784,396.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb Stock Up 0.4 %

OABI traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,027. OmniAb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

