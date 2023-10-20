Court Place Advisors LLC Has $647,000 Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Court Place Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Unilever by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,469,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,925,000 after purchasing an additional 741,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,545,000 after acquiring an additional 331,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,441,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,236,000 after acquiring an additional 494,549 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 9.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,453,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,010,000 after purchasing an additional 726,746 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,305,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,365,000 after purchasing an additional 84,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.41. The company had a trading volume of 426,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,465. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.4702 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

