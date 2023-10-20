Court Place Advisors LLC Has $692,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Court Place Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,646,013,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876,983 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,351,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amgen by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $279.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.07. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Argus boosted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.71.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

