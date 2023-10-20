Court Place Advisors LLC Has $724,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Court Place Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 221.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:FCOM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.44. 5,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,122. The stock has a market cap of $752.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $42.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average of $39.54.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.