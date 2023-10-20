Court Place Advisors LLC Has $783,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Court Place Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 122.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,055 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.63. 744,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,109,979. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 98.94%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

