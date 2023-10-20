Court Place Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Court Place Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,121,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

Read Our Latest Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $91.99. The stock had a trading volume of 461,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,392. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.22. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.