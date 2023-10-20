Court Place Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Court Place Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,857 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Halliburton by 552.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at $28,792,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,021,655 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.57. 3,136,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,670,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.91.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

