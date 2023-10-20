Court Place Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 509,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 13,986 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 97.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.2% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 61,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 578,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after buying an additional 25,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4,545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 3,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.96. 2,047,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,905,754. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 15.54%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

